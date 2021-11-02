Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $15,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $299,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INDT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.66. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $531.43 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.90.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

