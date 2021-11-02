Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,530 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

