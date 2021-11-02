Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.