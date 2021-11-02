Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 788 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 187.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

