Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 675 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.87. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

