Bank of Montreal Can Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $271.83 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.91.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

