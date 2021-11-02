Bank of Montreal Can Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.