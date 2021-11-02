Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 86.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth $128,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

