Bank of America Corp DE Sells 29,979 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.22% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $407,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.72 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

