Bank of America Corp DE Has $348.79 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,822,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $348,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

