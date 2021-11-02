Bank of America Corp DE Buys 12,625 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.45% of Generac worth $379,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock opened at $505.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $510.53.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.59.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

