Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 89.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BSBR opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.61%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

