Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 34.4% in October

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 221,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,054. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $334.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

