Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT Raised to €0.70

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.67.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.66 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.