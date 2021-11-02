Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,354,700 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 1,836,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNCZF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

