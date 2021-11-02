Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 476,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

NYSE SF opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

