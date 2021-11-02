Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 252,431 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 252,431 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $36,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 37.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,281 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 448,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

