Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $41.45 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 161,912 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Lear worth $41,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day moving average of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $121.63 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.