Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $34.12 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 686.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 631,149 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $34,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.