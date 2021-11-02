Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 150.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $42,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 6.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.