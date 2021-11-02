Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,821 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $40,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 137.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

