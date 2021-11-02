Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 270,947 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,649,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GH. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 37.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

GH opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.54. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.