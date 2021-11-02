Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 320,408 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Leidos worth $37,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Leidos by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,675,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,361,000 after acquiring an additional 186,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

NYSE LDOS opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.