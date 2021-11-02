Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 2,787.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958,499 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of Welbilt worth $46,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Welbilt by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other Welbilt news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBT opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

