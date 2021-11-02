Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 399,552 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,407,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $32,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 73.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

MRO opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

