Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 254,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

BTN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,848. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 56.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 162,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.