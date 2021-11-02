Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 254,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
BTN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,848. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 56.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.