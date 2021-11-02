Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77. Balchem has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $156.58. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

