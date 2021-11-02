BakeryToken Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (BAKE)

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. BakeryToken has a market cap of $393.38 million and $53.74 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One BakeryToken coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00080339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,791 coins and its circulating supply is 193,529,487 coins. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org . The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@BakerySwap . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

