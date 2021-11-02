Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 3,569 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,039,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $79.27 and a 1-year high of $107.77.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.