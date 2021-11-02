Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 100 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 134.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter.

EXI stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $125.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.13.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

