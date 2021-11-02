Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 99,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,434,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $416.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

