Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $680,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

