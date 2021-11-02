Baanx Reaches One Day Volume of $260,259.00 (BXX)

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Baanx coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baanx has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $260,259.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baanx has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baanx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00051092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00223140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00096921 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,980,967 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Buying and Selling Baanx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baanx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.