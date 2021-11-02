AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.

NYSE AZZ traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,629. AZZ has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

