AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 383,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. 94,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,492. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.48.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

