Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.84. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $55.71.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.