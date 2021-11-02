Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.40 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $4.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $181.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.