Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.84 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $182.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.02. 687,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,515. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $181.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

