AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. On average, analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,894. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $237.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

