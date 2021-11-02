Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.61.

AVTR stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

