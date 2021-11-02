Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Sold by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,989 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AVDL stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 8,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $595.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

