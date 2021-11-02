AutoWeb (AUTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect AutoWeb to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect AutoWeb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUTO opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

