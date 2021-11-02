Automata Network Price Up 13% Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00001901 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $208.55 million and approximately $38.99 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00081433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00074504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00101893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.42 or 0.99340945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.17 or 0.07008741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00022807 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

