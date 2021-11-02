Aurox (URUS) Price Hits $162.24 on Major Exchanges

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $162.24 or 0.00264809 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aurox has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Aurox has a market capitalization of $84.68 million and approximately $814,714.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00223510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

