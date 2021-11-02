Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AUGX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Augmedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.