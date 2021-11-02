Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Auddia alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Auddia in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AUUD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,154. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70. Auddia has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.