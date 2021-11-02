ATW Spac Management LLC Takes Position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 152,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VENA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 10,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,290. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VENA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.