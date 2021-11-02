ATW Spac Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 89.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 329,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 155,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA ATA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

