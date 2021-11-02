ATW Spac Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACUU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $665,000.

Mallard Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

