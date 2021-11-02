ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $7.19 Million in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 711,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,000. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition makes up about 1.9% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 2.46% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 334,695 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 207.6% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 857,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 569,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 93.2% during the second quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 186,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 421,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

